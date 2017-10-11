Court orders IEBC to include Aukot’s name in October poll

The High Court has ordered the electoral agency to include Thirdway Alliance presidential candidate Ekuru Aukot be included in the October 26 repeat election.

Justice John Mativo directed the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to amend a gazette notice it had issued on presidential candidates to contest in the repeat election to include Aukot’s name.

In his judgment, the judge ruled that Mr Aukot was party to the petition challenging President Uhuru Kenyatta’s election, as an interested party.

The judge said he sees no reason why the petitioner should not be included in the election.

He said the election is not a run off but a fresh election, saying the former refers to competition between two leading candidates.

The judge ruled that excluding Mr Aukot from the repeat election is a violation of his rights.