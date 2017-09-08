Confirmed! Diego Costa is NOT going back to Stamford bridge – the forward was spotted in his native land, Brazil

By Wyclif Musau (Kapedo Junee)

The Spain international has refused to get back to the Blues’ Cobham training ground, and has not been back to London since last season

Costa has been spotted in his hometown and reports had it that Chelsea’s boss Antonio conte was ready to sort out the rift between the pair

The 28-year-old Brazil-born forward was spotted driving his Mercedes SUV in his hometown of Lagarto, going into the fourth month of his summer holiday.

On the same day, Chelsea bosses moved his Range rover sport car from the first- team car park at Cobham training ground and dumped into the youth’s parking lot as the rift between the striker and the club takes a bitter direction

He now wants to go back to his former club Athletico madrid

It has been reported that Costa is unhappy with the way Chelsea handled him on the start of this transfer window after the Italian boss send him a controversial text message, telling him that he wasn’t in the plans of the club as they ushered in the new season

Costa has been pictured fishing out money and gifts to kids in his hometown