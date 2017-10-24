Confirmed: Bahati and wife Diana Marua expecting their first child together (PHOTOS)

Celebrated gospel singer Bahati and his new wife Diana Marua are expecting their first born child together. In recent wedding photos shared online Diana seems to be heavy with child.

This comes just weeks after rumour spread that the lass was pregnant an accusation which the singer’s manager Kioko boldly denied.

Could this be the reason why they decided to get married in secret? Last Friday fans were stunned to learn that the couple had tied the knot in a secrecy wedding attended by close friends and relatives.

Below are the wedding photos.