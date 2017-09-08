Comedian Njugush tickles his online fans with a birthday message to his wife

For comedian Timothy Kimani alias Njugush his wife is the most precious thing that has kept him on his toes since his humble days.

The comedian took to social media to appreciate his wife Celestine Ndinda for staying by his side from the time he lived in a bedsitter at Transami, Embakasi. He shared how he used to be so embarrassed of his living situation at the time but the lady still kept by his side.

“For real she kept me on my toes. Yani i had to make it or make it. I haven’t reached there yet but i thank God so far. He’s been amazing like i can’t say enough. I don’t know if there’s nothing i wouldn’t do for her, including kushika room. Brothers and sisters never get tired of those humble beginnings Happy birthday @celestinendinda thanks for taking care of me,NOW it’s my time, i got you babe.” He wrote.

He went on to narrate how he used to fake death in the family just so that he could avoid her birthdays because he was too broke to take her for a treat.

On the post shared on his Instagram, Njugush narrates an embarrassing situation when the caretaker came to his house to look for a stolen laptop and left laughing after seeing the almost empty house leaving his fans tickled to the bone.

He said, “Iv never seen a mgenge lady such as she . I rem one day she came to my kabedsitter pale transami, a neighbours’ laptop had been stolen.physical searches were being conducted house to house, now it was my bedsitter’s turn. Aki the caretaker aliingia akaona nikiwa na matress na stove only akacheka and said ‘pwaahaha hapa ata mtu hawezi ficha” After they left this lady laughed out and said “babe usiskie vibaya, hii nyumba siku moja tutajaza” Thats the moment i knew haendi mahali (also that’s when we started using ata sijaskia vibaya phrase) Yani nyumba ilikua empty mpaka i made sure Abel mutua never entered that house, alikua anaenda kuingia chochoro nameambia huku ni kubaya side mirror zinaenda kwenda lol so he would fret and anasema nitaingia basi kukiwa mchana, i made sure that didn’t happen.lool”