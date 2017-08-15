Collect your logbooks, NTSA urges vehicle owners

More than 15,000 motor vehicle logbooks remained uncollected at NTSA.

Nairobi County has the highest number of uncollected logbooks with 8,763, followed by Mombasa with 5,998. 228 and 130 logbooks are yet to be collected in Kisumu and Nyeri respectively.

According to the Director General, Mr. Francis Meja, some of the logbooks have been lying on the shelves for more than seven months.

” Applicants should move with speed and pick their documents,” said Meja. He indicated that the Authority has made efforts to contact the individuals via SMS and through the person’s TIMS account, but the customer are ignoring all the communication.

” We might introduce a fee for delay in picking of logbooks”, he added.

He also revealed that most of the Authority’s services have gone online thus making easier it for the public to access them.

Earlier in the year, NTSA launched an online platform – Transport Integrated Management System (TIMS) for registration and transfer the motor vehicle ownership.

The new system has reduced the duration taken to get a logbook from 30days to 3 days.