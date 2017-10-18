City talisman Kevin Debrune asks for pay rise

Kevin De Bruyne reportedly wants an improved contract from Manchester City, with the player’s agent saying the Belgium international should be paid on a par with Paris Saint-Germain attackers Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

De Bruyne’s agent, Patrick De Koster, has said the player wants better terms: “But if you see how much Mbappe and Neymar cost you will understand how much he may cost.”

De Koster revealed talks over a new contract could start soon: “We are discussing with City and in the coming months I’ll meet the club to see how to improve and extend his contract. De Bruyne has many options because we are discussing the contract with City.”

McKenzie pointed out De Bruyne still “has four years left on his existing deal, where he is believed to earn in the region of £125,000 a week,” while Neymar and Mbappe “reportedly earn around £500,000-a-week.”

Those terms make the kind of improvement De Koster is talking about a significant rise. However, while the pay hike would be considerable, there’s no doubt De Bruyne’s importance to City has grown during the past two seasons.

Talks are ongoing, according to the player, who is in no rush to force through a new deal.

The intelligent and versatile playmaker has become the creative talisman of manager Pep Guardiola’s free-flowing side. His creative output has been the signature of goal-greedy City’s spectacular march to the top of the Premier League.

De Bruyne already has two goals and six assists to his credit, per WhoScored.com. Two of those assists came during Saturday’s 7-2 league win over Stoke City at the Etihad Stadium.