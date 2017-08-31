City hall employees to spend more nights in police cells

Seven Nairobi County employees who were arrested on Tuesday have been arraigned in court and charged with being in possession of unbanked 7 million Shillings.

Reuben Gachukia, Luke Gatimu, Maurice Ochieng, and four others were arraigned before before Resident Magistrate Sinkian Tobiko.

The prosecution, however, applied to have the seven detained for five days to enable police conclude investigations.

In an affidavit by investigating officer Moses Gituathi , the seven are being accused of conspiring to steal from the Nairobi County government of Nairobi.

The accused are chief cashier, finance officer, head of treasury head of revenue, in-charge of bank reconciliations and assistant cashier respectively.