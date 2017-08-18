Chris Brown finally speaks out about the assault on Rihanna

Chris Brown has opened up about the night he was arrested for assaulting Rihanna in his new documentary Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life.

After the 2009 incident, the singer was placed on probation for five years and sentenced to six months community service.

Speaking in detail about the incident that shocked his fans across the world, the singer says he and Rihanna had initially fallen out when he told her that he had slept with someone he used to work with.

“She hated me. After that, I tried everything. She didn’t care, she just didn’t trust me after that. From there, it just went downhill because it would be fights, it would be verbal fights, physical fights as well” he said.

“I still love Rihanna, but I’m just going to be honest,we would fight each other, she would hit me, I would hit her, but it never was OK. It reached a point where we talk about it like, ‘What the f**k are we doing,If I go on stage, I got a scratch on my face, and I’ve got to explain it, like ‘Oh I fell’, or if you got a scar or a bruise, you got to put make up on” he added



The singer went on to say how he learned an important lesson from the incident.



“I’m not ever trying to put my hands on any female,” he said.

Brown goes on to talk about the events that led up to the incident following the pre-Grammys Clive Davis party.

He explains the woman who he was previously linked to approached him and Rihanna at the party to say hi.

Chris claims it upset Rihanna, he says he turned around to look at her and she was crying.



“She got over it. She started drinking a little bit, we both was drinking a little bit. We was tipsy, laughing and then we left.”He said



In the car home, he says the Rihanna saw a text from the woman which led her to believe that the singer knew she would be there.

They had an argument about it and things erupted into violence.

“I remember she tried to kick me, but then I really hit her,” he recalled.

“With a closed fist, like I punched her and it busted her lip. And when I saw it I was in shock, I was like, f**k why did I hit her like that?”

Chris went on: “From there she’s spitting blood in my face and it enraged me even more.”

The singer said they then pulled the car over and she took the keys out of the car and fakes it like she throws them out of the window.

“I get out the car and I’m looking for the keys and somebody yelled and she yells out her door, ‘Help, he’s trying to kill me.'”

Chris and Rihanna later rekindled their romance briefly before splitting for good, he tells viewers he “felt like a monster following the incident.