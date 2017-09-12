Chiloba to oversee the October repeat polls

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has resolved to work together to to deliver the October 17 presidential elections. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has resolved to work together to to deliver the October 17 presidential elections.

The commissioners also backed a project team appointed by the chairman to oversee the October 17 elections.

(IEBC) Chief Executive Ezra Chiloba was tasked with assessing the challenges encountered in the August 8 presidential election that was nullified by the Supreme Court. It was, however, unclear what his role would be in preparation of the fresh election.

“The CEO has been tasked to assess the implementation challenges that were experienced during the just -concluded General Election and propose a project implementation framework that is aligned with the existing organisational structure,” said a statement by IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati at the close of the retreat in Naivasha yesterday.

The IEBC chairman, CEO, and commissioners who went into the meeting divided announced that they had agreed to work as a team.