IEBC CEO Ezra Chiloba has moved to court seeking orders to stop IEBC Chairman from taking any form of disciplinary action against him. IEBC CEO Ezra Chiloba has moved to court seeking orders to stop IEBC Chairman from taking any form of disciplinary action against him.

The Kenya Independent Commissions workers union wants Chiloba, Immaculate Kassait, James Muhati, Betty Nyabuto, Praxides Tororey and Moses Kipkosgey protected from any action that will interfere with their employment.