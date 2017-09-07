Chile fans to Alexis Sanchez… ‘Break up with her, she’s making you fat and lazy’

By Wyclif Musau (KapedoJunee)

A number of 9,000 people are interested in attending a demonstration scheduled on 5th of October this year to stop Sanchez from dating his girlfriend Mayte Rodriguez, a move they’re hoping will help Chile qualify for the next year’s world cup in Russia

The fans have now launched an extraordinary protest in a bid for Alexis Sanchez to dump his pretty girlfriend because she’s making him ‘fat and lazy’

The angry supporters are hoping that the striker will give out his best on his international duty a few days after Chile lost to Bolivia in their world cup qualifying match last week

However, instead of blaming the 28-year-old for his performances in a Chile shirt, the fans believe it is the fault of his girlfriend Mayte Rodriguez.

They have taken their own action by launching a Facebook event calling for a protest march entitled, ‘March so that Alexis ends it with Mayte and returns to his level to reach the 2018 World Cup in Russia’.

More than 9,000 people are interested in attending the march on 5th of October near the Estadio Nacional de Chile stadium