Kenya's No 1 GhettoRadio
Timoue Bakayoko's Mercedes benz on the side of the road
FEATUREDSPORTS

Chelsea’s Timoue Bakayoko Involved In Grisly Car Accident!

Chelsea to miss Bakayoko services!

By Ghetto Radio
0 677

By Wyclif Musau (Kapedo Junee)

Bakayoko didn’t sustain serious injuries after the accident

According to sources the France International did not suffer any serious injuries.

Doctors said that the midfielder is now recovering after being involved in a car accident outside the club’s Cobham training ground.

The 23-year-old is understood to have left the scene when the accident occurred at around 3:30 pm in the evening at Blundell Lane.

Timoue Bakayoko’s Mercedes benz on the side of the road

It was reported earlier that it was a head to head collision but the blues fraternity have dismissed the claims.

However, Bakayoko’s Mercedes Benz is understood to have left the scene.

It has been that the car hit quite a number of trees

Bakayoko has 6 appearances since joining Premier League titans Chelsea and he scored his first goal for the club in the 6-0 win over Qarabag a few days ago.

Ghetto Radio
    You might also like More from author
    Comments
    Loading...

    Follow Us @ghettoradio895