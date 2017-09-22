Chelsea’s Timoue Bakayoko Involved In Grisly Car Accident!

By Wyclif Musau (Kapedo Junee)

According to sources the France International did not suffer any serious injuries.

Doctors said that the midfielder is now recovering after being involved in a car accident outside the club’s Cobham training ground.

The 23-year-old is understood to have left the scene when the accident occurred at around 3:30 pm in the evening at Blundell Lane.

It was reported earlier that it was a head to head collision but the blues fraternity have dismissed the claims.

However, Bakayoko’s Mercedes Benz is understood to have left the scene.

Bakayoko has 6 appearances since joining Premier League titans Chelsea and he scored his first goal for the club in the 6-0 win over Qarabag a few days ago.