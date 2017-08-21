CHELSEA WIN OVER SPURS’

Two goals from Marcos Alonso gave Chelsea a 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur yesterday (Sunday) in the first-ever Premier League game at Wembley Stadium.

Spurs were playing at Wembley while their new stadium is constructed and needed an early goal to feel at ease in their surroundings.

However, it was Chelsea who made the breakthrough against the run of play on 23 minutes when Alonso thumped home a superb free kick from 20 metres after Dele Alli had fouled David Luiz.

The shock jolted Spurs, who spent much of the game peppering Chelsea’s goal with Harry Kane hitting the post and Christian Eriksen also going close.

They eventually scored when Michy Batshuayi put through his own net from Eriksen’s free kick two minutes after coming on but, as Spurs pushed for the winner, Alonso hit back on 88 minutes with a shot that went straight through keeper Hugo Lloris.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has cut a frustrated figure this season following a fall-out with Diego Costa, the sale of Nemanja Matic to Manchester United and defeats to both Arsenal in the Community Shield and Burnley in their opening Premier League game.

Neville said Chelsea benefited from a strong start at Wembley, going close through Alvaro Morata in the opening stages before Alonso opened the scoring in the 23rd minute.

KINOGU REGINAH