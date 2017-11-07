Chelsea technical Director quits

Chelsea technical director Michael Emanalo is standing down from his role the reigning premier league said

Emanalo acted as a link between the first team and the Blues board,had an influence on transfer,including Chelsea’s much scrutinized loan strategy, and involved in developing platers from the academy.

The former Nigerian International, whom joined Chelsea in 2007 and has been technical director since 2011,has been linked with a position at Monaco.

The football club announced Michaels stepping down from his role in a statement.

Since he joined in 2007,the 10 years of his work was of unprecedented success for the first team and the academy.

Emanalo said it was a difficult decision to make adding: “ i have had a privilege to work alongside some of the most talented people in the world of sports over the past 10 years and i will depart incredibly proud of the achievement we ha made.

“I wish Chelsea every success and look forward to following the club’s future triumphs from afar”

He has had a great impact on the club over the past 10 years and this is evident in everything we have achieved, “we are sorry to see him go but understands his desires to move on and explore new challenges”,Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck said as he praised Emanalo’s job.

Chelsea have had seven permanent managers in the period since EmAnalo first arrived, plus Guus Hiddink (twice) and Rafael Benitez as lengthy interim appointments.

Author: Gajuju

