Chelsea fans will face a life ban if found guilty of chanting anti-semitic songs as record signing Morata reacts on twitter

By Wyclif Musau (Kapedo Junee)

Chelsea and the English football association FA have moved quickly to condemn songs with anti- Jewish lyrics sung by Chelsea fans against former Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata during last weekend’s premier league clash against Leicester city

If found guilty of the same charge Chelsea together with its fans will face a life ban as the January transfer window nears by

It has been reported that a group of 3,000 Chelsea fans shamed themselves by joining the anti-Semitic chant against Spain International, Alvaro morata which targets the Jews

Chelsea have a fierce rift with their neighbours Tottenham hotspurs, who have a significant traditional support for Jews

Alvaro Morata, aged 24, has requested the Blues fans via his twitter page not to repeat the song.

“Since I arrived, I have been able to feel your support every single day, you are amazing and I’d like to ask you to please respect everyone!”- Morata’s post on twitter