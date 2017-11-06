Chelsea boss Antonio Conte uncertain of Luiz’s future

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte said he is unsure whether David Luiz has a future at Chelsea following the Blues’ 1-0 win over Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The Chelsea manager dropped the Brazilian for the game and saw his side pick up all three points to move one point behind United and Tottenham Hotspur, who sit second and third, respectively.

Andreas Christensen started in the middle of the Chelsea back three and put in a strong showing.

The press asked Conte about the Brazilian after the match and specifically whether Luiz had a future at the club. The Italian replied: “I don’t know. He has to work really hard; otherwise they are on the bench or in the stand.”

Luiz has been a key figure for Chelsea this season, making 11 appearances in all competitions. However, the Brazilian appears to have paid for a poor performance, as Chelsea were beaten 3-0 at AS Roma in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Conte has already shown Luiz he is not afraid to leave him out of big games, and the 30-year-old may have his work cut out to regain his place in Chelsea’s defence.