Check out hilarious memes on the Githeri man

A Kenyan man has broken the internet after a picture of him carrying Githeri in a polythene bag while queuing to vote went viral.

Kenyans under the #Githeriman have created memes of the Githeriman as he is now popularly known.

In one of the memes, the Githeri man is seen holding popular Reality star Kim Kardashian in one hand and githeri in the other.

In another he is seen posing with singer Rihanna on the red carpet.

Check out the hilarious memes that have somehow easened the tension over the presidential results.