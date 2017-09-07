Chebukati’s memo to Chiloba leaked

IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati has written to the commission CEO Ezra Chiloba demanding tough answers on what went wrong with the August 8 presidential election. IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati has written to the commission CEO Ezra Chiloba demanding tough answers on what went wrong with the August 8 presidential election.

A leaked memo from the chair demanded a raft of explanations including why the chair’s password was allegedly used to access the results transmission system.

Chebukati also wants to know why the satellite phones bought by the commission were not used to relay data from polling stations as it was supposed to be.

were not locked to specific locations as it had been agreed. The chair also wants an explanation why the Kenya Integrated Elections Management System (KIEMS) kits used in the electionwere not locked to specific locations as it had been agreed.

The IEBC Chair also raised questions why some forms used in the election did not have security features as agreed between IEBC and the printer.

The memo comes in the wake of sharp divisions in the commission following Chebukati move to sideline key people in the secretariat in a new election project team. Four of the commissioners have since disowned the list but Chebukati in a letter to political parties stresses the independence of the commission and that the law allows him to take the move he has taken.