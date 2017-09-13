Kenya's No 1 GhettoRadio
Celtic pitch invader arrested after attempting to kick Kylian Mbappe

By Ghetto Radio
By Wyclif Musau (Kapedo Junee)

A Celtic fan is taken away by Stewards after attempting to kick Mbappe

Police have arrested an intruder who confronted PSG forward Kylian Mbappe during last night’s UEFA Champions League clash against Celtic.

It has been reported that the fan stormed onto the Parkhead pitch at the 40th minute,a few minutes after Edison Cavani made it 3-0 from the penalty spot

He appeared to aim a kick at the french striker but missed before being dragged off the pitch by stewards and ultimately being arrested

The supporter burst onto the field a few moments before the 1st half break, but fortunately Mbappe evaded the ‘Iron Kick

The 18-year-old who joined Paris Saint Germain on a season-long loan ahead of a £166m move in the next transfer window, had already scored PSG’s 2nd goal when the incident took place

However, Celtic were fined just over £20,000 by UEFA for crowd offenses in their last Champions League qualifier against Linfield in July this year

 

 

Ghetto Radio
    Comments
