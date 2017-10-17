Celebrities call for a stop on police brutality

Luo celebrities like Suzzane Owiyo, Robert Alai and Odhiambo Opondo have all come together to call on the CS Fred Matiang’i to put a stop to the police brutality witnessed in Nyanza.

In several videos that have since gone viral, police are seen ruthlessly beating protesters with some even being pulled off their motor bikes for a beating.

A section of Luo celebrities have joined hands on social media under the hash tag #LUOLIVESMATTER to call for a stop on the kind of on goings being witnessed in Nyanza.

Controversial blogger Robert Alai has also condemned the killings despite his close inclinations to Jubilee Party.

Fans and Kenyans online have also come together under the same hash tag to call for peace in the nation.

Singer Suzzane Owiyo wrote how it was disheartening to see some of the things happening in the country and called on the government to tame it in good time.