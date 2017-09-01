Celebrations in NASA strongholds after Supreme Court Ruling

Celebrations broke out in NASA stronghold in Nairobi immediately after Supreme Court nullified the re election of President Uhuru kenyatta.

The supporters came out with twigs and placards singing pro Raila songs and hailing the supreme court’s decision.

In Dandora, Mathare, Kibera, Embakasi, they threw themselves on the ground, vuvuzelas in hand celebrating the ruling.



This was a sharp contrast of what happened after the announcement of the results that saw several people injured during the protests.

The Supreme Court cited irregularities committed by IEBC in the conduction of the polls.