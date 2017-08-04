Celebrating Big Kev In Final Service

Friends and family yesterday gathered at the Nairobi Chapel to celebrate the life of Tru Blaq’s founder Kevin Ombajo aka Big Kev who succumbed to cancer last Saturday night.

Both celebrities and fans alike gathered at the church hoping to see the body of Big Kev before his final send off.

The all white service which was a deviation from the normal black colored funeral services also marked as Big Kev’s memorial service.

Yesterday Kiza lounge and restaurant located on Galana plaza, Kilimani, organised a fundraiser in aid of the late Big Kev. The fundraiser saw all proceeds from their sale son Thursday 3rd of August, go towards offsetting huge medical bills and supporting the family with the funeral arrangements.

During the eulogy, his daughter, Shana mourned her dad calling him brave after he fought brain tumors for almost seven years.

“He was a very courageous, strong, brave man, a father and husband,” she said. “He has been a strong fighter and has fought for so long. I am sad that we lost him physically but i am happy his soul and spirit are alive in heaven. My dad was a christian and i believe he is in heaven.” She said

Big Kev’s wife Tracy Ombajo also paid tribute to her husband narrating how they met and showing her gratitude for their years together.

“I thank God for the year of friendship, love, memories and business engagement, as well as our daughter Shana. Kevin and I met in the 90s through a mutual fiend. She introduced us and we sometimes met at the different industry events especially when he tracked me down to my modelling agency and I gave him works, “Until 2001, we met on and off but this time, we exchanged contacts and begun hanging out. My age came up and in this voice, he said “this changes things” because I was younger than he thought. I knew then I was in trouble. Our friendship changed and we started dating.” She said in part

The Tru Blaq CEO and founder will be laid to rest on Saturday August 5th at his home in Gem, Siaya County.

The memorial service saw entertainment big wigs like Kris Darling and Jalang’o among others attend.