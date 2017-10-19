Cat fight of the year, Zari and Vera Sidika gang up on Hamisa Mobeto

Moments after video vixen Hamisa Mobeto and Vera Sidika engaged on a heated argument online, Zari also joined in with a post to attack her husband’s lover.

It is no secret that Zari and Vera have always been close and therefore not a surprise that the sassy Ugandan gave her two cents when Hamisa attacked her so called BFF.

Zari hinted how she was watching from the sidelines however her posts clearly showed whose team she was ridding on. The mother of five also referred to the video vixen as the devil saying how she had now changed her play ground to Kenya.

“SORRY JAMENI!!!! VNAONA SHETANI AMEANZA KUWAPITIA JIRANI ZANGU KENYAA HAHAHAHA let’s WATCH MOVIE!” She wrote.

Zari has since pulled down the post but surely we all know the internet NEVER forgets.