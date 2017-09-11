Camp Mulla makes a comeback

Kenya’s once favorite Hip hop group Camp Mulla on Saturday surprised their fans when they made a comeback with a hit performance during the Tekno Miles concert at Ngong’ Racecourse.

The group made up of Miss Karun who recently came back to the country, Shappa Man, K’Cous, Mykie Toni rocked airwaves back in 2012 but broke up soon after they released their album dubbed Funky Town.

Camp Mulla performed some of their favorite tracks like Party don’t stop and Fresh all day to the loud cheering of their fans.

Camp Mulla split in May of 2013 when the sultry Miss Karun announced that she was joining the university in the United states and also wanted to pursue a solo career.

Fans applauded the group for giving a better performance than Tekno who was the main act at Saturday’s concert.

At the moment there is no telling for sure what project Camp Mulla is working on but one thing is for sure, Kenyan revelers are happy to have them back.

All the best Camp Mulla.