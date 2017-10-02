Calvo Mistari and Bobby Mapesa set to drop a joint album

Rappers Bobby Mapesa and Calvo Mistari are set to officially drop their joint album titled BC this Friday at Tmall Nairobi west.

Bobby Mapesa, who currently has three solo albums, said the album launch would be a celebrity filled affair.

“We want everyone to enjoy what we have been working on together, that’s why there will not be an entry fee. Everyone from Sauti Sol to Vivian will be in attendance and we hope fans will appreciate our efforts,” he said.

Mapesa revealed the album contains collaborations with various artistes including Tanzanian rapper Mr Blue, Fena Gitu, rapper Shappaman, Hart_The band and others. The single featuring Hart_The Band is called Murderer has already been released in both video and audio.

The new album has been under works for the past six months.