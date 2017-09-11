Bundesliga Legend LOTHAR MATTHAUS is Coming to Kenya!!!

By Wyclif Musau (Kapedo Junee)

Former Germany International Lothar Matthaus will be visiting Kenya for a two-day sporting tour scheduled on 19th and 20th this month

The 56-year-old played 464 Bundesliga matches for both Bayern Munich and Borussia Monchegladbach in Germany, scoring a total number of 121 goals as well as winning 7 German league titles

Addressing the media earlier today Star Times Brand Marketing director Japheth Akhulia noted Matthaus who is the captain of Bundesliga Legends Network BLN, will be touring 3 football academics including Mathare Youth Sports Association (MYSA), Riruta Youth Sports Association RYSA, and Star Soccer Academy, SSA

He added that Lothar Matthaus’ visit will serve as a boost to the upcoming football talents in Kenya as they meet with some of the most accomplished football legends from germany namely Bum Kur Chan, Steven Cherundolo, Paulo Sergio among others

However, Akhulia confirmed that the 1991 World footballer of the year will be meeting with Julius Yego, a silver- medal at the Rio di Genairo 2016 Olimpics at the Mathare Youth sports Association grounds