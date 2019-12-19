Buju Banton featured in Rihanna’s all Reggae Album?

Did Rihanna feature Reggae legend Buju Banton, in her latest album?

In December 2018, Rihanna announced that she is working on her ninth album but did not reveal the name because she was yet to settle in one.

Early this year, she also confirmed that her latest album will be an all reggae/ Dancehall album and fans believed that she will feature Buju Banton in the album.

The rumor that Buju will be featured on the album was mainly ignited after he wrote Rihanna’s song ‘Phatty’ which was leaked online two months ago even though the singer registered it in 2017.

So will Rihanna’s upcoming Reggae album feature Buju Banton? Almost certainly, yes.

On April 27th in Barbados, Rihanna attended Buju Banton’s sold-out show at the Kensington Oval and even took a picture with him as she chilled out in VIP section. It was reported that Banton’s show was so important to RiRi that she flew in specifically for the concert.

Rihanna has always been a huge fan of Buju and in some occasions has even uploaded a snapchat videos jamming to Buju’s song.

A couple months ago Rihanna also uploaded a video to her snapchat rocking to Buju song ‘I Wanna Be Loved’

Buju Banton will be performing in Kenya on 31st of December in a concert dubbed ‘NRGwave’ end year party.