Broke slay kings of Instagram

Much has been said about slay queens, any moment you log into any social media page you get to see all sort of jokes about slay queens, funny memes of how slay queens can’t even boil rice, lets take a breather and talk about slay Kings, yes they do exist.

You see, there is this slot of Young men who compete with women on Instagram,they will post more that ten photos in a day showcasing their new wardrobe,new set of shoes ,normally they will even take pictures of their new acquired Calvin Klein boxers and post on Instagram .

These boys have no cash, generally they are broke Ninjas but will always put on classy clothes which in most cases are bought by some older women,hence most of them are ‘’Ben Tens’’

They make sure they make an appearance in any event and take pictures with the who’s and who’s to create a notion that they rub shoulders with people in high places but basically they are not known they just create false illusion online.

You can never talk about boys and not mention ,cars they are inseparable.The slay Kings will be cruising around Town with their ‘’Sugar mammies’’ rides, God forbid hell breaks loose coz they will be forced to walk from Karen to Buruburu .

Lets talk six pack,they will generally post pictures in the gym but normally months later their six pack is on the > Still Loading>> Stage ,but boy-child anajikaza. Looking Good is their priority .

Can’t leave without mentioning that everyday they will be live on instagram,facebook, showcasing the different venues the ‘’mamas ‘’have taken them.