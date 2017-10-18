Borrussia face early elimination from the Champions League

Borussia Dortmund coach Peter Bosz admits the Germans face an uphill Champions League battle after struggling to a draw at Apoel Nicosia while Tottenham Hotspur earned a point at Real Madrid.

Bosz said Dortmund have now got their work cut out in their next two home games – against Apoel in a fortnight and Spurs on November 21 – before facing holders Real away.

Dortmund, the 2013 Champions League finalists, are third in Group H, trailing both Real and Spurs by six points after having to come from behind in their 1-1 draw at Cyprus side Apoel on Tuesday in Nicosia.The German side’s plight in Europe was not helped by Spurs taking a point at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Raphael Varane’s own goal for Real was cancelled out by a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw, which leaves Madrid and Spurs on seven points.

Dortmund’s hot-shot striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang managed just two shots over the 90 minutes.

Dortmund remain top of the Bundesliga despite losing 3-2 at home to RB Leipzig last weekend.