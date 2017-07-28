Bonokoh In Dubai To Host A Show

Radio presenter James Kang’ethe popularly known as Bonoko has finally lived to see one of his dreams come true.

The presenter has always wished to fly out of the country to host shows abroad.

Bonoko will today host a show in Dubai alongside DJ Bling courtesy of Silver entertainment Jamdown Dubai.

His co host DJ bling made this possible for him after requesting the promoters to allow him to perform with Bonoko a promise he says he made to Bonoko long ago.

The deejay who has hosted many shows in countries like Germany, Switzerland, Dubai and even the U.K had another show in Qatar this year courtesy of the same promoters.

Bonoko was supper excited about the opportunity to finally travel abroad.