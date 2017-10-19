Boniface Mwangi hit by teargas in protests

Activist Boniface Mwangi was today hit by tear gas during the protests against the killing of anti IEBC protesters by police.

Mwangi who was bungled by police from the demonstrations venue had tear gas thrown at him by the police when he resisted to leave.

The police later bungled him out of the venue.

A report by Amnesty International said officers killed at least 33 people during post-election protests in various parts of the country.

Several others have been shot during the weekly anti-IEBC demos by Nasa.