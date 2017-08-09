Boniface Mwangi concedes defeat to Jaguar

Starehe MP candidate Boniface Mwangi has conceded defeat to Charles Njagua who took an early lead after the election on Tuesday.

Njagua, popularly known as Jaguar, is a Jubilee Party candidate while Mwangi formed Ukweli Party when he decided to vie.

So far, Jaguar has 52,132 votes compared to ODM candidate Steve Mbogo’s 32,357 and Mwangi’s 13,413.

“The people of Starehe have spoken and l respect their decision,” Mwangi wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

He wished the people in the Nairobi constituency well.

Mwangi thanked his campaign team, financial contributors and voters for trusting him and hoping for a better Kenya.

“We ran an honest, innovative and revolutionary campaign; we did our best. l am humbled by the love and support l got from all of you,” he said.

He further noted his campaign showed Kenyans want change and that politics can strictly be issue-based.