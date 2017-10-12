BONGO STAR SENDS STERN WARNING TO PREZZO OVER HIS NEW GIRL AMBER LULU

A few days ago it was revealed that controversial Kenyan rapper CMB Prezzo was dating a new girl from beyond the Kenyan border. The girl, a socialite by the name Amber Lulu from Tanzania is just as controversial as the rapper. A few days ago it was revealed that controversial Kenyan rapper CMB Prezzo was dating a new girl from beyond the Kenyan border. The girl, a socialite by the name Amber Lulu from Tanzania is just as controversial as the rapper.

However after news of the said relationship broke online, popular Tanzanian singer TID has come out to advice Kenyan rapper barely days after it emerged that he is in a romantic relationship with the lass.



TID has asked Prezzo to be very careful while dealing with Amber Lulu and even went ahead to advice him to use a condom while making love to the lass whose reputation has long gone south. Speaking in an interview with Tanzanian radio station Cloudz fm, TID urged Prezzo to use very expensive condoms to ensure that he is safe whenever he engages in any form of intercourse with Lulu.

