BONGO STAR SENDS STERN WARNING TO PREZZO OVER HIS NEW GIRL AMBER LULU

A few days ago it was revealed that controversial Kenyan rapper CMB Prezzo was dating a new girl from beyond the Kenyan border. The girl, a socialite by the name Amber Lulu from Tanzania is just as controversial as the rapper.
However after news of the said relationship broke online, popular Tanzanian singer TID has come out to advice Kenyan rapper barely days after it emerged that he is in a romantic relationship with the lass.
TID has asked Prezzo to be very careful while dealing with Amber Lulu and even went ahead to advice him to use a condom while making love to the lass whose reputation has long gone south. Speaking in an interview with Tanzanian radio station Cloudz fm, TID urged Prezzo to use very expensive condoms to ensure that he is safe whenever he engages in any form of intercourse with Lulu.
“Prezzo kula bata mwanangu fanya mambo na Amber Lulu, Prezzo pole sana jiongeze mtu wangu, tumia mpira (condom) ya gharama zaidi ambayo hujawahi kutumia kabla, kwa sababu sehemu unayokwenda ni moto,” he said.
To respond to the matter Prezzo said TID should have called him over the matter instead of going on air with the issue.
“Namshangaa mshkaji wangu, kuna watu huwa wananiingia kwa kona mbaya, ukiingia kwa kona mbaya mimi ni msela nitakuzingua, kitu ambacho sijafurahia ni kwenda kutangaza kwenye TV, yeye ni mshkaji wangu angenipigia simu akaniambia, na sio kuniharibia ‘mood’ yangu”, Prezzo said.
AUTHOR: ANNETTE AMONDI
