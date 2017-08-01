Boinnet appeals for more information on Chris Musando’s death

Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet has appealed to Kenyans to provide information on the death of Chris Msando.

The IEBC ICT manager was was found in Muguga forest in Kikuyu and the body taken to City Mortuary in Nairobi on Saturday.

Boinnet on Tuesday said they are following leads that may help them arrest and prosecute the murderers.

He said a team of detectives is pursuing the issue adding that a postmortem on the body is expected on Tuesday.

The IEBC official was tortured before his murder. His naked body was discovered by locals who called the police.

Musando had an injury in the head, neck, back and right hand.