Bodies dropped in Lake Victoria in body bags recovered

Residents of Usoma Beach have confirmed that atleast four bodies have been retrieved in body bags from the lake.

Kisumu Governor Prof Anyang’ Nyong’o accompanied by a group of journalist visited Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital Mortuary to witness a body that was brought by the police on 23th August 2017 in a body bag.

It is alleged that the body was dropped into the lake by people believed to be police officers .

The body had two holes in the chest and seems to have stayed in the lake for around two weeks.

The Governor promised to bring a forensic pathologist to conduct an autopsy on the body to find out the cause of death of this innocent member of The Great County Of Kisumu.

Nyong’o Communication Unit