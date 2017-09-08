Blow to NASA as Isaac Rutto shifts to Jubilee

NASA Coalition has suffered a major blow after co principal and Bomet Governor Isaac Rutto shifted to Jubilee.

Ruto made the announcement on Friday when he joined Uhuru and Ruto for a rally in Kericho County.

“Today I have returned (to) where I belong,” Ruto said.

“I felt lonely. I found myself alone and I have now decided to come back.” he added.

Mr Ruto showed up at a Jubilee rally at the famous Kapkatet Grounds in Kericho Town addressed by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto.

NASA has since wished Rutto well thanking him for the support he accorded them since April this year.