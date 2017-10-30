Kenya's No 1 GhettoRadio
Bishop Cornelius Korir
Bishop Cornelius Korir is dead

Eldoret Catholic Bishop Cornelius Korir is dead.

He died at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital after a short illness.

67 year old Korir is famously known for preaching peace amongst the warring communities in the North Rift region.

more to follow

