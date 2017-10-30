Eldoret Catholic Bishop Cornelius Korir is dead.
He died at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital after a short illness.
67 year old Korir is famously known for preaching peace amongst the warring communities in the North Rift region.
more to follow
Eldoret Catholic Bishop Cornelius Korir is dead.
He died at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital after a short illness.
67 year old Korir is famously known for preaching peace amongst the warring communities in the North Rift region.
more to follow
Recover your password.
A password will be e-mailed to you.