Kenya's No 1 GhettoRadio
CELEBS & ENTERTAINMENTFEATURED

Bishop Allan and Kathy Kiuna’s granddaughter turns one

Bishop Allan and Kathy Kiuna's granddaughter turns one

By Ghetto Radio
0 91

Bishop Kathy Kiuna's granddaughterBishop Kathy Kiuna once again revealed to the world how proud she was of her grand daughter Nia who turned one just a few hours ago.
Nia Gizelle Kiuna Kovac became the talk of town for her adorable looks when she was born in September last year.

In the photos the now one year old is dressed in pink munching on a seemingly too large tier cak.

To celebrate her grand child pastor Kathy wrote, “1 today and Bishop Kathy Kiuna's granddaughtereating cake for the first time. Happy bday Nia. She brings a smile to my face. Have many more blessed ones. I love you,”

Nia was born  to a South African father Robert Kovac and Kathy Kiuna’s daughter Vanessa Kiuna.

The couple exchanged their vows in a lavish wedding ceremony last year.

Ghetto Radio
    You might also like More from author
    Comments
    Loading...

    Follow Us @ghettoradio895