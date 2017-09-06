Bishop Kathy Kiuna once again revealed to the world how proud she was of her grand daughter Nia who turned one just a few hours ago.

Nia Gizelle Kiuna Kovac became the talk of town for her adorable looks when she was born in September last year.

In the photos the now one year old is dressed in pink munching on a seemingly too large tier cak.

To celebrate her grand child pastor Kathy wrote, “1 today and eating cake for the first time. Happy bday Nia. She brings a smile to my face. Have many more blessed ones. I love you,”

Nia was born to a South African father Robert Kovac and Kathy Kiuna’s daughter Vanessa Kiuna.

The couple exchanged their vows in a lavish wedding ceremony last year.