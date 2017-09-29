Bayern Munich sack manager Carlo Ancelotti!

By Wyclif Musau (Kapedo Junee)

The Club’s board has decided to dismiss the Italian, who replaced Pep Guardiola at the start of last season, following Wednesday’s 3-0 Champions League defeat by Paris St-Germain.

Carlo Ancelotti, aged 58, helped Bayern win the Bundesliga last season, but they only reached the last eight of the Champions League and the German Cup semi-finals.

Assistant boss Willy Sagnol will take temporary charge.

Bayern Munich, are 3rd in the German table, 3 points behind Borussia Dortmund, with four wins, one draw and one defeat from their first six matches. They next play away to Hertha Berlin on Sunday.

“The performance of our team since the start of the season did not meet the expectations we put to them,” said Bayern’s chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

“I would like to thank Carlo for his cooperation. Carlo is my friend and will remain my friend, but we had to make a professional decision. The game in Paris clearly showed that we had to draw consequences.”

Former Chelsea, Paris Saint Germain, Real Madrid and AC Milan boss Carlo Ancelotti has won the Champions League 3 times – with AC Milan in 2003 and 2007, and with Real Madrid in 2014.