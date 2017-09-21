Kenya's No 1 GhettoRadio
Mitchy Batshuayi celebrates with Eden hazard after scoring against Nottingham forest in Carabao cup tie
Batshuayi Hat-Trick Grants Chelsea 5- 1 Win Against Nottingham Forest

Chelsea, Man city, Arsenal and Everton wins

By Wyclif Musau (Kapedo Junee)

Chelsea’s Robert Kenedy celebrates with team mates David Zappacosta and Antonio Rudiger after scoring his sides first goal

Belgium International Mitchy Batshuayi netted a hat- trick and Eden hazard marked his first Chelsea start of the 2017/18 season with two assists as the defending champions thrashed Nottingham forest to move into the fourth round of the Carabao cup.

Italian boss Antonio Conte made nine changes from the team that staggered against city rivals Arsenal FC last week on Sunday, but the new line-up proved way too strong for the cup rivals.

Belgium international Eden hazard eases past Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka in a past match

Hazard looked sharp in attack and Cesc Fabregas and Tiemoue Bakayoko dominated the midfield, with the former having a hand in all three goals before the break.

On the other hand, Manchester city recorded a 2-1 win against Westbromwich Albion, Manchester United overpowered Burton Albion (4-1), Everton crushed Sunderland (3-0), as Arsenal struggled to secure a 1-0 against Doncaster Rovers.

Line-ups

Chelsea Caballero (7), Rudiger (8), Christensen (7), Cahill (7), Zappacosta (7), Bakayoko (7), Fabregas (8), Kenedy (8), Musonda (7), Batshuayi (8), Hazard (9)
Subs: Ampadu (7), Clarke-Salter (6).

Nottingham Forest: Henderson (3), Lichaj (6), Mancienne (6), Osborn (6), Fox (6), Dowell (7), Hobbs (6), Bouchalakis (6), Walker (5), Cummings (5), Worrall (5)
Subs: Clough (5), Brerton (7), Darwika (6).

Man of the match: Eden Hazard.

