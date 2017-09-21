Batshuayi Hat-Trick Grants Chelsea 5- 1 Win Against Nottingham Forest

By Wyclif Musau (Kapedo Junee)

Belgium International Mitchy Batshuayi netted a hat- trick and Eden hazard marked his first Chelsea start of the 2017/18 season with two assists as the defending champions thrashed Nottingham forest to move into the fourth round of the Carabao cup.

Italian boss Antonio Conte made nine changes from the team that staggered against city rivals Arsenal FC last week on Sunday, but the new line-up proved way too strong for the cup rivals.

Hazard looked sharp in attack and Cesc Fabregas and Tiemoue Bakayoko dominated the midfield, with the former having a hand in all three goals before the break.

On the other hand, Manchester city recorded a 2-1 win against Westbromwich Albion, Manchester United overpowered Burton Albion (4-1), Everton crushed Sunderland (3-0), as Arsenal struggled to secure a 1-0 against Doncaster Rovers.

Line-ups

Chelsea Caballero (7), Rudiger (8), Christensen (7), Cahill (7), Zappacosta (7), Bakayoko (7), Fabregas (8), Kenedy (8), Musonda (7), Batshuayi (8), Hazard (9)

Subs: Ampadu (7), Clarke-Salter (6).

Nottingham Forest : Henderson (3), Lichaj (6), Mancienne (6), Osborn (6), Fox (6), Dowell (7), Hobbs (6), Bouchalakis (6), Walker (5), Cummings (5), Worrall (5)

Subs: Clough (5), Brerton (7), Darwika (6).