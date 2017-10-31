Baringo half Marathon postponed

This year’s edition of the Lotto Foundation Baringo Half Marathon earlier scheduled for November 4 has been postponed to November 18 in a bid to firm up preparations on the ground.

In an interview, event coordinator, Simon Chebon said they have embarked on a number of changes including the route hence the postponement.

“We consulted with our sponsors and saw the need to push it back for two more weeks to get everything in place,” he added.

He said the change of date was also necessary to allow temperatures to cool down after the current political situation.

He said apart from the change of date, there rest of the programme remains the same.

“The athletes have more time to train and deliver even better results on the day,” he said.

Chebon re-affirmed that two Ethiopian athletes have been invited for this year’s edition as part of their partnership with the Great Ethiopian Run.

He said preparations on the ground are at an advanced level and more athletes are confirming participation.

“My people on the ground are working hard to ensure everything runs are per the plan,” he added.

Fukuoka Half Marathon runner up Edith Chelimo (women) and Kericho’s Isaac Kipkoech (men) are among the athletes who have confirmed participation.

The two won the women’s and men’s titles during last year’s edition. Chelimo will face challenge from last year’s runner’s Lucy Cheruiyot and Paskalia Chepkorir, who placed third.

In the men’s category, Kurui Chesang and Sammy Kurui, who placed second and third, last year will be seeking to topple Kipkoech.

The organizers recently received a shot in the arm with gaming company Lotto pumping in Sh5m sponsorship from their Sh4m sponsorship last season.

“We are pleased to partner with such noble events because as a company, our ambition is to help grow sports in the country.

Besides Baringo Half Marathon, we are also looking to venture into new ways of seeing sports grow and among the items we are deliberating on is rehabilitation of infrastructure because we have noticed this is an area of concern,”

Lotto Foundation chairman Brian Walucho was quoted as saying tow weeks ago .

The launch was also graced by Baring Governor Stanley Kiptis who promised more support for the event and sports in the county. “We have four training camps around our county and we want to see whether we can equip them with modern training facilities,” the Governor said.