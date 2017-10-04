Barcelona to Debate on Leaving La Liga with Catalan Independence

By Wyclif Musau (Kapedo Junee)

Barcelona FC President Josep Maria Bartomeu claims that the club’s Board of Directors will has scheduled a discussion on the possibility of leaving Spain’s most captivating League La Liga, in the event Catalonia gains independence from Spain.

Security concerns in the Catalan capital meant Barcelona had to play out a 3-0 victory over Las Palmas behind closed doors on Sunday, the same day upon which the referendum took place.

Tensions are currently at a high in Spain and Catalonia, and Lizzie Dearden of the Independent reported almost 900 people were injured on Sunday, largely as a result of Spanish police attempting to suppress the referendum vote.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy went so far as to say “there was no referendum,” after it was declared illegal.