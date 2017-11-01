Bahati demands Ksh. 10 Million in defamation case

Gospel singer Bahati has denied claims that he defrauded one Thuranira Kathiai of Ksh.200,000.

In an interview with a local publication, Bahati denied obtaining from the complainant he also said he intends to take the matter to court to make it a lesson to those who use false accusations to defame artists.

Bahati revealed that he is suing the man for defamation and his lawyers are demanding for Sh10 million shillings in damage costs.

“Nataka iwe funzo kwa watu wengi sana. Unajua hii jina mtu huunda kwa muda mrefu” stated Bahati.

Early this week, Thuranira Kathiai took to facebook to say how the singer had lied to him.

He said he had loaned Bahati 200,000 Kenyan shillings to start a business which the singer did not start and refused to refund his money.

He claimed he reported the matter and the singer was arrested but because of his ties in high places he was released. Bahati has since denied all that Thuranira said.