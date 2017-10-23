Bahati and Diana Marua tie knot in secrecy

Gospel singer Kevin Bahati and his girlfriend Diana Marua walked down the aisle last Friday in a secret wedding which later revealed via the singer’s social media.

Bahati took to social media to announce that they had finally gotten married and were ready for kids.

The couple was set to wed in August but postponed their wedding because of the general elections.

In a photo on his Instagram Bahati announced their union saying,” It is official… thank you Jesus. She is lawfully mine. Now let the babies come.”

The wedding comes two weeks after Bahati hinted that Diana might be expecting their first child.