Bahati accused of ksh. 200,000 fraud

Kenyan gospel artist Kevin Bahati is once again the subject of controversy after a man came forth claiming that he conned him of cash 200,000 Kenya shillings.

The man,Thuranira Kathiai, claims he loaned Bahati KSh 200,000 two months ago to start up a business.

Bahati however did not start the said business and instead pocketed the money which prompted Thuranira to ask for his money back.

After realizing he wa not getting his money back, Thuranira reported the matter at a police station in Kiambu leading to the singer’s arrest from his Ruaka home on Friday last week.

Bahati was however released the next day following an alleged intervention by the area OCS.

An angry Thuranira says he was the police to take action against the singer claiming that Bahati is using his government contacts to avoid justice.

“Bahati was arrested this morning at his home in Ruaka. On arriving at the police station, the investigation officer received a phone call from the OCS asking him to release Bahati with immediate effect,”said Thuranira.