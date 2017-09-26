Babu Owino’s supporters hold protests against his arrest

Embakasi East MP Babu owino’s supporters have taken to the streets to demonstrate against the arrest of their MP.

Babu Owino was arrested yesterday for allegedly insulting President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Babu was questioned at the DCI headquarters before he was taken to Pangani police station where he spent the night.

Drama ensued at the police station on Monday night after police denied Babu’s lawyer James Orengo to visit him at the station claiming they were acting on orders from above.

Some of the NASA leaders who visited Babu include Johnstone Muthama and James Orengo.