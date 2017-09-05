Babu Owino’s opponent files petition challenging his election

Embakasi East parliamentary loser Francis Mureithi has filed a petition challenging the election of former SONU leader Babu Owino as the area MAP.

Mureithi who vied on a Jubilee ticket lost to Babu with 31,511 votes against Babu’s 33,760.

Mureithi joins a number of MPs who have filed petitions against their opponents including Irshad Sumra who lost with only 12 votes.

Prior to the elections, Mureithi’s campaign was plagued with voter bribery claims after a video of him issuing Unga went viral on the social media.

