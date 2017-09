Babu Owino lynched over his “Mtoto Wa Mbwa” remarks

Kenyans have taken to Social Media to express their disappointment against Embakasi MP Babu Owino’s remarks against president Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday.

Babu at a NASA rally on Sunday made remarks of a mtoto wa mbwa which many Kenyans believe he was referring to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Kama Gaddafi alitolewa na wananchi…kama Bagbo alitolewa na wananchi…kama Yahya Jammeh alitolewa na wananchi…wewe ni nani? Wewe ni mtoto wa mbwa,” Babu said.

Kenyans have taken to Twitter to express their anger against Babu.

Ng’ang’a the blogger said, “Uhuru ni mtoto wa mbwa. When a kid thinks KENYA is an extended branch of UON that you can sophisticate your goonism.