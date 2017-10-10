Kenya's No 1 GhettoRadio
Babu Owino and Jaguar exchange blows in parliament (VIDEO)

By Ghetto Radio
Embakasi East Paul Ongili alias Babu Owino, today exchanged blows with his Starehe counter part Charles Njagua at parliament following a disagreement.

The two crossed-fire after a heated argument over the presidency.

Drama started when Babu called Uhuru a caretaker president therefore annoying Jaguar.

It took intervention of a parliamentary officer to separate the two.

Babu  has been at logger-heads with  Jubilee law makers after his remarks in Kibra last  month, where he was accused of calling President Uhuru Kenyatta ‘’mtoto wa Umbwa.’’

 

 

