Babu Owino and Jaguar exchange blows in parliament (VIDEO)

Embakasi East Paul Ongili alias Babu Owino, today exchanged blows with his Starehe counter part Charles Njagua at parliament following a disagreement.

The two crossed-fire after a heated argument over the presidency.

Drama started when Babu called Uhuru a caretaker president therefore annoying Jaguar.

It took intervention of a parliamentary officer to separate the two.

Babu has been at logger-heads with Jubilee law makers after his remarks in Kibra last month, where he was accused of calling President Uhuru Kenyatta ‘’mtoto wa Umbwa.’’