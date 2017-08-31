Babu Owino adds Raila Odinga and Tibim to his oath

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino was forced to take his oath twice in parliament after mentioning NASA leader Raila Odinga and the word Tibim during swearing in.

The clerk of the National Assembly who was conducting the ceremony had to make Babu repeat the oath noting that Raila Odinga and the word Tibim did not feature in the oath.

“I Babu Owino do swear in the name of the Almighty God that i will bear true faith and allegiance to the people, republic of Kenya and Raila Amollo Odinga,” upon which he was interrupted and told to do it in a proper manner.

Babu went on to tell the Speaker that he forgot to add Raila’s name in the oath.

At the end of the oath taking Babu Owino remarked his trademark Tbiim causing laughter among other honourable